Woman killed in three-vehicle crash on A66 is named
A woman who died in a three-vehicle crash on the A66 near Warcop in Cumbria has been named.
Christine Gooding, 61, was a passenger in one of the cars and was from the Tyne and Wear area, police said.
The crash, which closed the road between Kemplay and Brough for several hours, happened just after midday on Monday and involved two cars and a lorry.
Two people who were airlifted to hospital continue to receive treatment.
The driver of a VW Golf, a man in his 50s, remains in a critical condition and the driver of a VW T-Cross, a woman in her 50s, is said to be in a stable condition.
Two further people suffered minor injuries.
