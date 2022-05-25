Leiland-James Corkill case: Laura Castle jailed for murder
A woman who murdered a baby boy she wanted to adopt has been jailed for at least 18 years.
Laura Castle shook 13-month-old Leiland-James Corkill at their home in Barrow, Cumbria, in January 2021.
She had admitted manslaughter but at Preston Crown Court was found guilty of murder and child cruelty.
Castle, 38, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 18 years. Her husband Scott Castle was cleared of causing or allowing the boy's death.
Leiland-James moved in with the Castles in August 2022 when he was eight months old, having been taken into care by Cumbria County Council at birth.
The court heard the couple struggled to bond with him and Castle sent her husband messages while he was at work criticising Leiland-James, calling him vulgar names and a "moaning whinge bag" and describing how she "absolutely leathered" him.
At about 08:15 GMT on 6 January 2021, Castle called 999 to say Leiland-James was unconscious and breathing awkwardly after falling from the sofa.
He died at about 15:00 GMT the following day at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool where doctors were highly suspicious of Mrs Castle's account.
On the opening day of her trial, she admitted manslaughter but said she did not mean to kill him.
She told the court she "lost her mind" as the boy was crying and she shook him to try and silence him, accidentally hitting his head against the arm of the sofa.
Neighbours said they heard a loud thud but no baby crying with prosecutors claiming Castle "lost her temper" when Leiland-James spat out his Weetabix.
Pathologists said "severe" and "considerable" force would have been needed to cause the fatal brain injuries and believed his head had been struck against a hard surface.
They said a fall from the sofa would not account for the extensive internal bleeding and likened his injuries to those suffered in a high-speed car crash.
'Lack of candour'
Cumbria County Council were aware of the bonding issues but not that she was using physical chastisement, which she had agreed with social workers not to do, with no marks or bruises seen on the boy, the court heard.
A review of the placement was scheduled for early January after a social worker said she could not approve the continuation of the adoption without further training and work by the Castles, but Leiland-James was killed before that could take place.
Prosecutor Rachel Faux said Laura Castle's "lack of candour" about using physical chastisement was an aggravating feature as, had the council known of her views, Leiland-James "would never have been placed with her".
Castle, dressed all in black, wept loudly throughout the sentencing hearing, especially as victim impact statements were read from Laura Corkill, Leiland-James' birth mother, and Charlotte Day, the foster carer who took the baby in when he was two days old until his placement with the Castles.
Ms Corkill said her son was taken from her "because of the risk of emotional and physical harm" but he had "actually suffered this" at the hands of his "adoptive" mother.
In a statement read to the court, she said: "I was told he would be safe and would have a good life, I was fine with that.
"Now my world is broken.
"I can honestly say this would never have happened if he was with me. An innocent life cut too short.
"It breaks me to think I will never see his face again."
In a letter issued by Cumbria Police, she said her "beautiful blue-eyed baby boy" was placed "in the home of a monster".
She said: "He was a precious baby, vulnerable and innocent, he had no voice, he could not defend himself."
Ms Day said her family was "heartbroken".
She said she was now questioning her fostering vocation as the "the fear of ever being able to trust a prospective adopter again is such a concern".
She said Leiland-James was a "beautiful boy with the most contagious laugh" and the trial had been a "nearly daily struggle" as more information came out about what happened to him, including "abuse" from those "who should have been his forever family".
