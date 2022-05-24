A66 crash: One person dies and two critically injured
One person has died and two people were airlifted to hospital with critical injuries after a three-vehicle crash on the A66 in Cumbria.
It happened between Kemplay and Brough just after midday on Monday and involved two cars and a lorry.
A further two people were hurt but their injuries were not serious, Cumbria Police said.
The road was closed in both directions for several hours while investigations took place. It has since reopened.
