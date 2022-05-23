Workington man jailed over 'prolonged assault' on partner
- Published
A man who attacked his partner with punches and kicks during a "prolonged assault" at her home has been jailed.
Iain Corris was "drunk and barely able to speak" when the woman woke at the property in Workington in February.
When she returned later that day the 52-year-old was waiting for her and launched a violent attack during which he kicked her down stairs.
Corris was jailed for 21 months after admitting actual bodily assault and assaulting an emergency worker.
Carlisle Crown Court heard the victim thought he was "going to kill her".
Winded police officer
Prosecutor Kim Whittlestone said Corris immediately began shouting at the woman when she returned home, grabbed her by the ears and delivered repeated punches and kicks.
"He grabbed her by her windpipe and asked her if she wanted to die," she told the court.
A young child was present in the house throughout the attack, and police were called when neighbours became aware of the violence.
The woman was taken to hospital with numerous injuries, including bruises to the head and face, and a suspected fractured eye socket.
As Corris struggled with police he kicked out at one officer - winding him - and became violent while in a patrol vehicle.
The woman, who suffered a previous domestic assault at Corris's hands in 2015, declined to provide an impact statement and asked that a restraining order not be imposed.
Corris, of no fixed address, was described as remorseful, motivated to remain alcohol and substance-free when released from custody, where he had already served the equivalent of an eight-month jail term on remand.
However, Recorder Andrew Nuttall said he was "not at all persuaded" there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.
"The whole sorry episode must have been terrifying for your partner," he said.
"Nobody should have to put up with this kind of violence, and this court will not tolerate it."
