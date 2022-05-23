Distington house fire: Investigations begin as two die
Investigators are trying to work out what caused a fire in which a man and a teenage girl died.
A 58-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl died in the blaze at the home in Toll Bar Houses, Distington, Cumbria, just before 05:00 BST on Sunday.
Stuart Hook, from Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service, said firefighters were faced with "challenging" conditions and the building was structurally unsafe.
It is thought the fire started at the back of the ground floor of the home.
Properties neighbouring the mid-terraced house were evacuated and there were no other reported casualties.
"The crews were faced with a very challenging fire," Mr Hook told BBC Radio Cumbria.
"The fire was already trying to spread into the neighbouring properties."
The fire investigation will continue throughout the week and police remain at the scene.
"We may not know exactly the detail of where and how it started until the end of the week," Mr Hook added.
"At the moment the building isn't deemed safe, the structural engineer has said there are some areas unsafe due to some walls that are freestanding that we may need to do a little bit of demolition work before we can enter.
"We need to go through all the debris slowly to work out the cause and location and seat of the fire."
