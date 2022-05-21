Carlisle United: 'Reformed' football hooligan's ban to end early
A football fan who was jailed for a post-match attack on a woman will have his 10-year ban from games end early after telling a judge he had reformed.
Carl Campbell punched Anna Yenilmez, leaving her covered in blood, after his side Carlisle United's match against Luton Town in August 2014.
As well as the ban, he was jailed for two years and seven months for assault.
However, a crown court judge who heard the 40-year-old was a "reformed person" said the ban could end in September.
The city's court heard that Campbell's victim suffered the unprovoked attack while she collected for charity outside a pub as she chatted to two visiting supporters.
Major journey headaches
As well as the match ban, Campbell was also barred from going within a mile-and-a-half of Carlisle United's home and away matches for a specified time before and after kick-off.
He also had to surrender his passport to police for specified periods covering international games abroad.
During Friday's hearing, Campbell said the match-day "no-go" zones were causing major journey headaches, affecting his work as an electrician, especially on Saturdays. He added that he also hoped to attend United fixtures with family members.
Campbell, of Grierson Road, Currock, told Recorder Julian Shaw he had taken part in restorative justice and met his victim.
The judge said the banning order would end on 10 September, seven years after it was imposed.