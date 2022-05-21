Hen harriers seen at Geltsdale nature reserve
- Published
Rare hen harriers have been spotted at a Cumbrian nature reserve raising hopes of fledgling chicks.
The RSPB said last year was one of the bird's most successful breeding season for decades, with four chicks fledged at its Geltsdale Reserve near Bramptom.
In recent weeks several of the birds have been spotted and visitors are being urged to report sightings.
Staff at the reserve said despite the sightings, there was no guarantee the birds would nest.
According to the RSPB, hen harriers are one of the most persecuted birds in the UK because of illegal snaring and shooting.
Stephen Westerberg, site manager at Geltsdale, said: "We're incredibly happy to welcome back this amazing species.
"We had a fantastic year in 2021, with four hen harrier chicks successfully fledging from a nest on our reserve, the first since 2016.
"Although the birds were showing promising signs of territorial behaviour, we are still waiting to see if they are going to nest on the reserve this year."
