Longtown consultation starts for ideas to boost town's economy with £3m fund
- Published
Residents are being asked for their ideas on how £3m can be spent to boost the economy of a north Cumbrian town.
Carlisle City Council also wants volunteers for a team to help with a 20-year vision plan for Longtown.
The money was awarded as part of the government's Borderland's scheme to boost the economies of small, rural market and coastal towns.
The first consultation event is at 10.30 BST on Saturday at Longtown Community Centre.
The council said the vision plan will be community-led and tailored to the unique features of Longtown, outlining how the town will build upon its assets and strengths to address its challenges.
Leader of the city council John Mallinson, said: "It's important that the residents and businesses in Longtown have their say on how they want the town improved in the future.
"The Borderlands funding will provide welcomed investment in the area and how it should be spent should be determined by the local communities."
Longtown is situated on the England and Scotland border, three miles from Gretna Green and six miles from Carlisle.
It has a population of about 3,000.
Unlike many towns, which grew from smaller villages or settlements, Longtown was planned and built in the late 18th Century, by the local landowners, the Grahams of Netherby, according to Visit Cumbria.
