Pedestrians killed on A596 near Flimby are named
- Published
Two people who died after being hit by a car near Flimby, in west Cumbria, have been named.
Pedestrians Bethanie Clark, 31, of Lowca, and David Muir, 43, of Parton, were struck by a Nissan Qashqai on the A596 just after midnight on Sunday.
A 30-year-old woman from west Cumbria was arrested on two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, Cumbria Police said.
She was later bailed pending further inquiries.
