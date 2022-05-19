Carlisle sex offender jailed for dressing up as Santa Claus
- Published
A sex offender who flouted a court order by dressing up as Santa Claus and handing out presents to children at a church party has been jailed.
Darren McGuinness was convicted in May 2011 of downloading indecent images of children and was made the subject of a sexual offences prevention order.
In 2021 he breached it by participating in a Halloween and Christmas parties.
The 48-year-old, of Fairfield Gardens, Carlisle, was sentenced to 16 months by the judge at Carlisle Crown Court.
Under the terms of the order imposed in 2011, McGuinness was both prohibited from having contact with any child under 16 unless supervised by an adult or with the consent of a parent or guardian having full knowledge of his offending history.
He was also banned from undertaking in any activity - whether paid, voluntary or recreational - likely to bring him into unsupervised contact with children.
Carlisle Crown Court was told he began volunteering at the city's St Herbert's Church in Blackwell Road, initially in the community kitchen, but then became "heavily involved" in the organisation of the Halloween and Christmas parties.
'In a grotto'
Prosecutor Brendan Burke said: "Lots of parents were present, and of course present with children."
And adults present with children "didn't have a clue about his sexual offending history", he added.
For the Christmas party on 18 December, McGuinness's name and phone number featured on posters printed by the church.
"Because of Covid restrictions, there was no contact with children but the defendant did play the role of Father Christmas, sitting in a grotto, and children were brought into that grotto - never unattended," Mr Burke said.
Police became aware of McGuinness's involvement and, when brought to court in April, he admitted twice breaching the order.
The judge was told that he had flouted the order several times in the past, initially being handed a suspended jail term which was later activated after another breach.
Jeff Smith, mitigating, said McGuinness had initially begun working with homeless adults but his volunteering "evolved" with a link to the church where some "people in authority" knew he was a registered sex offender.
Judge David Swinnerton said of the Christmas party breach: "There is nothing much more likely to bring you into contact with children than dressing up as Santa Claus, sitting in a grotto and inviting them to come in and get a present."
