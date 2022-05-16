Leiland-James Corkill case: Laura Castle 'forever known as baby killer'
A woman accused of murdering a boy she was trying to adopt never meant to harm him and will forever be known as a "baby killer", her lawyer told a jury.
Leiland-James Corkill died at 13 months on 7 January 2021, a day after getting brain injuries at the home of Laura and Scott Castle in Barrow, Cumbria.
Mrs Castle, 38, admits manslaughter but denies murder.
Mrs Castle's lawyer told Preston Crown Court the "horrific" killing was "was not what was ever intended".
The court has heard Leiland-James was moved into the Castle's home by Cumbria County Council social workers in August 2020 but the couple struggled to bond with him.
On 6 January, Mrs Castle called 999 to say he had fallen from the sofa, but doctors at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool were sceptical due to the severity of his internal injuries.
Three pathologists said extensive bleeding in his brain, eyes and spine were consistent with Leiland-James having been shaken with severe force.
They also said his head had been banged on a surface.
On the day her trial opened, Mrs Castle admitted manslaughter and has since told the court she shook him to stop him crying as she was at her wit's end and he hit his head on the arm of the sofa
In his closing statement to jurors, Mrs Castle's lawyer David McLachlan QC said: "What she did was horrific, killing an innocent baby, but that was not what was ever intended."
Mrs Castle wept loudly in the dock as her lawyer said: "Like it or not, she will forever be remembered as a baby killer."
He said Leiland-James, who she "regarded as her son", would probably be walking and talking by now had he lived but he was not here because of an "inept and inadequate Laura Castle".
He said the boy had "not had the best of starts in his life" and as his main carer, Mrs Castle was there to "protect" and "love" him.
"She failed in that basic duty of care towards him and, worse than that, she's responsible for killing him," Mr McLachlan said, adding: "Shame on her, because her tears in the dock will not bring that little boy back."
'Lost it'
But, he said, the jurors had to be "sure" she intended to cause Leiland-James either really serious harm or death to find her guilty of murder.
He said "things can happen in a flash" and asked the jurors to consider whether they, "in the agony of the moment", had ever "lost it" as Mrs Castle had.
"If she lost it, was at her wits end and at that moment in time shook the life out of her son and banged his head on something, at that moment, does she intend to kill or does she intend to cause him really serious harm?" Mr McLachlan said.
He said the Castles, who met during a Christmas night out in 2005, were a couple" who wanted children", adding: "It seemed at the outset they had a dream - a plan - to have children."
Mr McLachlan said: "They were a family who wanted to do something positive, who wanted to adopt."
Mr Castle, 35, denies causing or allowing Leiland-James' death, and the couple also both deny two child cruelty charges.
The trial continues.
