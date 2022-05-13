Leiland-James Corkill: Prospective dad 'not to blame for death'
- Published
A man accused of allowing his wife to kill the baby they were trying to adopt has told jurors he bears no responsibility for his death.
Leiland-James Corkill died at 13 months on 7 January 2021, a day after gaining brain injuries at the home of Laura and Scott Castle in Barrow, Cumbria.
Mrs Castle admits manslaughter but denies murder.
Mr Castle told Preston Crown Court it was a joke when he told his wife to give the child a "good, hard smack".
The 35-year-old, who denies causing or allowing Leiland-James' death, said the couple used physical chastisement but it was never more than a single tap on the child's hand or bottom.
He previously told the court Leiland-James struggled to settle after moving into their home in August 2020 and they did not feel they were bonding with him.
The court has heard Leiland-James suffered catastrophic brain injuries on the morning of 6 January when Mrs Castle shook him to "stop him crying".
In cross-examination, prosecutor Michael Brady QC asked Mr Castle if the death was "entirely foreseeable" given the couple's use of violence, to which defendant replied: "I didn't foresee any of this."
The prosecutor read out text messages the couples exchanged in the months before the death.
In one, Mrs Castle used insults to describe Leiland-James to which Mr Castle replied saying a "good, hard smack" might change the boy.
His wife replied saying "it just doesn't though, does it?," the court heard, which Mr Brady said was a sign she had used strong violence before and it was "ingrained in your family life".
Mr Castle said his text had been a joke and he had put "LOL" at the end to show that.
'Good mother'
Mr Brady asked what the purpose of smacking a one-year-old child would be, to which Mr Castle replied: "You're smacking him on the bum to get him to settle. You just say 'that's enough now', then you start saying shush."
Mr Brady asked in what way a smack could be soothing and if Mr Castle thought he may be sending "mixed messages" to the child, to which the defendant replied: "No."
Mr Castle admitted the smacking did not calm or change Leiland-James's behaviour but he thought it "would start working".
He said he would never hurt the child or use any force in the smack.
Mr Brady asked if Mr Castle encouraged the use of violence by his wife by telling her she was an "amazing" mum and not abusive, but Mr Castle replied no, adding she "was a good mother".
The prosecutor asked Mr Castle if he accepted bearing any responsibility for Leiland-James' death, to which the boy's prospective adoptive father replied: "I don't bear any responsibility no."
The couple also both deny two child cruelty charges.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.