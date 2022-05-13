Two men deny murdering Ryan Kirkpatrick in Carlisle
- Published
Two men have denied murdering a man who was stabbed to death in Carlisle.
Ryan Kirkpatrick, 24, died at the scene of the stabbing at the city centre's Carlyle's Court on 18 September.
At Carlisle Crown Court, Kane Hull, 29, of no fixed address, and Liam Craig Porter, 33, of Fulmar Place, denied two charges each of murder and manslaughter by unlawful killing.
Mr Porter also denied a third charge of assisting of an offender. Both men were remanded in custody.
They are due to stand trial, which is expected to last about four weeks, in October.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.