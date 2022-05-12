Cumbria occupational health worker admits assaulting men
- Published
An occupational health technician has admitted sexually assaulting nine men while working in north Cumbria.
Marc Manning also admitted two counts of voyeurism, one involving filming a 10th victim and a second covering "multiple occasions" of others.
The 36-year-old, of Glenmore Crescent, Thornton-Cleveleys, near Blackpool, will be sentenced on 24 May.
He was ordered by the judge at Carlisle Crown Court to sign the sex offenders' register with immediate effect.
The court was told the assaults took place on seven different dates during 2018, and the voyeurism between June 2018 and January 2021
Many of the offences were said to have been committed in north Cumbria while Manning was employed by a private company based out of the county.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.