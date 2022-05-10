Leiland-James Corkill case: Murder-accused 'so wanted children'
- Published
A woman who killed a baby she was trying to adopt has told a court she had been desperate for children.
Leiland-James Corkill died on 7 January 2021, a day after suffering brain injuries at the home of Laura and Scott Castle in Barrow, Cumbria.
Mrs Castle, 38, admits manslaughter but denies murder. Her 35-year-old husband denies allowing the child's death.
Mrs Castle told her trial at Preston Crown Court she had always wanted children.
She said she went to university in Manchester but returned to Barrow as she missed her family.
She told the court she met Mr Castle on a night out at Christmas 2005 and the pair moved in together the following February.
Mrs Castle said he was a "really good man" and the pair started trying to have children "quite early on in our relationship because I knew he was the person I wanted to be with and have children with".
She told the jury she had worked as a carer in a care home for a number of years but gave that up due to depression caused by her inability to get pregnant.
Mrs Castle cried as she told jurors she "so wanted children".
In 2019 they began the adoption process which Mrs Castle said was "hard", involving references, background checks, training days and repeated house visitors.
Her lawyer, David McLachlan QC, read the court text messages she had sent her husband in which she used offensive language about children and talked about being in bad moods.
She said she knew such messages were "unacceptable" and she was "disgusted in myself", but that was the "jokey" way she and Mr Castle spoke to each other and when she was "having a tough day she would vent" to him.
She said it was impossible to read or hear tone in a text message and she had not meant the messages in the way they were being presented to the court.
'Made mistakes'
She admitted "smacking on the bum" which she also referred to in messages, breaking down in tears as she told jurors there was "no excuse" but "you tend to parent how you were parented and I was smacked on the bum so I didn't really see it as an issue".
Mrs Castle said she had "made mistakes" and was "trying to accept that".
The court has heard Leiland-James moved into the Castle's home in August 2020 and died six months later from "abusive head trauma".
Mrs Castle told police he fell from a sofa but three pathologists said the injuries were more severe than her claim would support.
Mrs and Mr Castle also deny two charges of child cruelty.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.