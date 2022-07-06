Cumbria coal mine plan decision delayed
A decision on the UK's first new deep coal mine in 30 years has been delayed.
Communities Secretary Michael Gove had been due to make a ruling by Thursday, but it has been put back amid cabinet ministers' resignations.
West Cumbria Mining's plan for a coking coal pit near Whitehaven was approved by the county council in 2020 but the decision was later withdrawn.
A public inquiry was held last year to examine concerns of the mine's impact on the environment.
A government spokeswoman said the Planning Inspectorate's report had been received and a decision on the mine would be issued imminently.
However, a definitive new date for a decision has not been announced.
The planned mine would remove coking coal from beneath the Irish Sea for the production of steel in the UK and export to Europe.
Supporters claim it will create well-paid jobs for Cumbria and reduce the need to import coal but opponents warn of the risks of climate change.
