Bristol ultra runner breaks Wainwright peaks record
- Published
An ultra-runner from Bristol has broken the record for completing all of Cumbria's 214 Wainwright peaks.
John Kelly, 27, completed the gruelling challenge in five days, 12 hours and 14 minutes.
He beat the record set last year by Sabrina Verjee - who supported him in this attempt - by about 11 hours.
The 320-mile (515km) route, which includes England's highest mountain Scafell Pike, involves a total ascent of 36,000ft (10,972m).
The peaks get their name from Alfred Wainwright's seven-volume Pictorial Guide to the Lakeland Fells.
Mr Kelly had attempted the record last year but was hindered by extreme temperatures and problems with his feet.
This year he set off from the Moot Hall in Keswick on 2 May, and made small changes to the standard route in an attempt to gain valuable time.
Over recent years Mr Kelly, an ultra-running specialist has broken the record for running the 260-mile Pennine Way twice, completed the Grand Round (the Paddy Buckley Round in Wales, the Bob Graham Round in the Lake District, and the Ramsay Round in the Highlands) continuously, linking them by bike.
He is also one of the small number of finishers of the infamous Barkley Marathons in the USA.
