Lib Dems elect leader for new unitary council in Cumbria
A leader has been elected for the party in control of one of Cumbria's new unitary authorities due to come into place next April.
The Liberal Democrats secured 36 of 65 seats on Westmorland and Furness Council, which will replace Barrow, Eden and South Lakeland councils.
The council will exist in the interim as a shadow authority.
Jonathan Brook has been elected as group leader, to be nominated as council leader at its first meeting.
Mr Brook is currently the leader of South Lakeland District Council and was elected to be the new unitary councillor for the Kendal South ward.
'Huge task'
He said: "The council election results were incredible, and it was truly humbling that so many local residents have put their faith in us to represent them.
"This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to build a new council from scratch.
"I'm determined that this new council not only serves local residents, but also gives them a much bigger say in how services are run so we can work together to make our communities even better places to live and work in."
Local Lib Dem MP Tim Farron said: "It's a huge task to lead a council of this size but I can think of no-one better equipped than Jonathan to make a real success of it."
Labour won 66% of the seats in the other new unitary authority, Cumberland, which covers Copeland, Allerdale and Carlisle.
