Leiland Corkill case: Expert says injuries not down to accident
- Published
Injuries suffered by a baby killed by the woman hoping to adopt him were not caused by an accident, a jury heard.
Leiland Corkill died on 7 January 2021 a day after suffering brain injuries at the home of Laura and Scott Castle in Barrow, Cumbria.
Mrs Castle, 38, admits manslaughter but denies murder. Her husband denies allowing the child's death.
A neuropathologist told Preston Crown Court an "extreme" level of force would be needed to cause the injuries.
The court has heard Mrs Castle called 999 at about 08:15 GMT on 6 January to say Leiland had fallen face down off the sofa and was stiff and unresponsive before jerking his arms and legs and gasping.
Doctors at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool raised concerns about the cause of the injuries after scans showed widespread bleeding on the brain.
Dr Daniel Du Plessis, a neuropathologist who examined Leiland's brain and spinal chord, said there were three classic signs of non-accidental injuries which were in "full-blow form" in the 13-month-old boy's case, adding there were no natural causes for them.
Dr Du Plessis said the death was caused by a lack of blood and oxygen, resulting in a swelling of the boy's brain.
That swelling coupled with widespread bleeding between the brain and skull and damage to Leiland's retinas formed a "triad" of signs it was not down to an accident, as well bleeding in Leiland's spine, the doctor said.
Dr Du Plessis said the injuries "very strongly" indicated a "vigorous" and repeated "forward and backward motion" of the head "like a whiplash movement".
He said in children aged up to five months, shaking alone would be enough to cause such injuries,
But over that age, when the child is "less vulnerable" and the neck, skeleton and ligaments are stronger and better developed, there would have to be "exceptionally vigorous shaking" to cause such injuries and in his experience there would almost certainly have to be an impact as well, he said.
He said extensive and deep bruising on the back of Leiland's head was consistent with his head hitting something.
He said a "severe level of force" would have been needed and it could have only taken "seconds" to cause the fatal injury with Leiland almost immediately falling unconscious or showing a "very rapid and striking deterioration".
Mrs and Mr Castle also deny two charges of child cruelty.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.