Ex-Copeland councillor William Kirkbride admits child sex offence
- Published
A former West Cumbria councillor is facing a possible jail sentence after pleading guilty to a child sex crime.
William Kirkbride, 57, was due to stand trial earlier after previously denying two allegations.
Appearing at Carlisle Crown Court, he admitted one charge of attempting to arrange or facilitate the commission of a child sex offence.
Kirkbride, of Queen Street, Whitehaven, was ordered to sign the sex offenders' register immediately.
He and his legal team are submitting a formal basis for that guilty plea to a crime that was committed on 27 October.
Kirkbride, who represented Labour on Copeland Borough Council and served the Harbour ward, was told by Recorder Mark Ainsworth that his case was being adjourned for the preparation of a probation service pre-sentence report.
He is due to be sentenced on 10 June and was granted bail.
