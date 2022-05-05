Lake District: Jet suit paramedic 'privileged' to be testing kit
- Published
A paramedic testing jet suits with the aim of using them in the Lake District has told of the "privilege" of being involved in the trials.
The Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) revealed the project in 2020 and has been carrying out tests since.
The use of jet suits would drastically reduce the time taken to reach casualties over difficult terrain.
Jamie Walsh, 37, said the testing was "exciting" and "fascinating" and like nothing he had ever experienced before.
He has done six days of training and used the suit untethered for the first time this week.
"I have taken to it quite well, it is quite intuitive," he said.
"There is really nothing to compare it to with the jet engines on your back and arms and trying to keep your balance with them lifting you."
As a keen mountain biker and motorbike rider his awareness of body positioning has had helped him.
Choosing the right level of power, steering and thinking about elevation meant "there is quite a lot going on", he said.
"It's quite visceral. You're aware that you have jet engines strapped to your body with about 1,000 horsepower.
"You feel a little bit like you're in the eye of a storm but it's also quite relaxed - but not if you took your helmet off."
When he first heard about the project he was unsure how viable it was but, as his involvement increased, he became convinced it was "possible and now probable" the jet suits would work.
The aim is to cut the time taken to reach a casualty with a defibrillator from a one hour trek to a three or four minute flight.
"The possibilities of it are really exciting," Mr Walsh said.
"I would be made of stone if I said otherwise. It's really exciting to be part of this project with really inspirational people."
GNAAS is working with Gravity Industries and renewable energy company Orsted on the project.
Three paramedics are currently involved in testing out the jet suits to show the capabilities. The trials are set to continue for some time yet.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.