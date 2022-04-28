Leiland Corkill: Woman admits killing toddler she was trying to adopt
A woman has admitted killing a 13-month-old boy she was trying to adopt.
Leiland Corkill died in hospital on 7 January 2021, a day after suffering brain injuries at the home of Laura and Scott Castle in Barrow, Cumbria.
Laura Castle, 38, admits manslaughter but denies murder and two child cruelty offences, a Preston Crown Court jury was told.
Scott Castle, 35, denies causing or allowing Leiland's death and two child cruelty counts.
Opening the trial, prosecutor Michael Brady QC said Mrs Castle accepts that she killed Leiland but denies she did it intentionally.
He said against a "background of frustration" and "borne out of highly stressful domestic circumstances and an inability to bond" with Leiland, her "frustration turned to hostility culminating in [the boy's] murder".
'Need to stop smacking'
Mr Brady said Leiland was eight months old when he was placed with the Castles in August 2020 as they were looking to adopt him.
The following month, Mrs Castle sent a text message to her husband calling Leiland an "absolute moaning whinge bag", adding: "I honestly really don't like him lately. I totally regret doing this."
Mr Brady said there were multiple other messages in which Mrs Castle used "aggressive and unpleasant" names for Leiland and her husband "actively encouraged" her to use "unlawful physical chastisement" against the boy.
There were other messages in which Mrs Castle said she had "absolutely leathered" Leiland, and in another said: "I need to stop smacking him [because] if I start I'll not stop at one point."
Mr Castle sent supportive messages back to his wife, including one in which he called her "amazing" and blamed the toddler for "making this whole process extremely hard".
'Fell off sofa'
Mr Brady said: "At no point did Scott Castle show any concern for Leiland or tell Laura Castle that she should not be hitting Leiland at all, let alone so violently and frequently."
The couple discussed being unable to cope with Leiland and giving him back to Cumbria County Council's care, but Mr Castle said he thought the £170 they would have to pay to do so would be a "waste of money".
At about 08:15 GMT on 6 January 2021, Mrs Castle called 999 to say Leiland had fallen off a sofa and was unconscious.
He was taken to hospital, first in Barrow and then to Liverpool, where medical staff were suspicious of Mrs Castle's claims.
The trial, which is due to last about four weeks, continues.
