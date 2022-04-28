Leiland Corkill: Woman admits killing toddler she was trying to adopt
A woman has admitted killing a 13-month-old boy she was trying to adopt.
Leiland Corkill died in hospital on 7 January 2021, a day after suffering brain injuries at the home of Laura and Scott Castle in Barrow, Cumbria.
Laura Castle, 38, admits manslaughter but denies murder and two child cruelty offences, a Preston Crown Court jury was told.
Scott Castle, 35, denies causing or allowing Leiland's death and two child cruelty counts.
Opening the trial, prosecutor Michael Brady QC said Mrs Castle accepts that she killed Leiland but denies she did it intentionally.
He said against a "background of frustration" and "borne out of highly stressful domestic circumstances and an inability to bond" with Leiland, her "frustration turned to hostility culminating in [the boy's] murder".
The trial, which is due to last about four weeks, continues.
