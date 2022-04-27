Leiland Corkill: Woman admits killing toddler she was trying to adopt
A woman has admitted killing a one-year-old boy she was trying to adopt.
Leiland Corkill, who was living in Barrow, Cumbria, died in hospital on 7 January 2021 a day after emergency services were called to him.
On the opening day of her Preston Crown Court trial, Laura Castle, 39, wept as she pleaded guilty to manslaughter.
She denies murder and two child cruelty offences. Scott Castle, 35, denies causing or allowing Leiland's death and two child cruelty counts.
The trial at Preston Crown Court continues.
Following Leiland's death, Cumbria County Council confirmed the boy was looked after by the local authority and at the time of his death had been placed with adoptive parents.
