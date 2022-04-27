Hundreds face three-year wait for Cumbria allotments
- Published
People wanting an allotment are facing waiting lists of up to three years in parts of Cumbria.
Across the county nearly 1,000 people have their name on a waiting list for a patch of land.
Carlisle has 187 people waiting for one of 43 plots, while in Workington about 150 are waiting for one of 300 plots.
The rising cost of living and the impact of the pandemic are thought to be behind more people wanting to grow their own.
'I love it'
Catherine Gourlay, town clerk of Workington, where people are waiting on average three years for an allotment, said: "We noticed that during lockdown and afterwards the community aspect is important for keeping in contact with others, it's invaluable."
"I know produce is important but that's only one aspect of an allotment, for our plot-holders being outside if you haven't got a garden, tending to your own patch of land is an activity and it's exercise and it's also so good for your mental health," she added.
Stephen Atkinson, who grows vegetables on his allotment in Adelaide Street, Carlisle, said: "I enjoy the fresh air and the exercise and I enjoy the company and banter with the other people here, I love it."
Rachel Ridley, who works as a staff nurse at the city's Cumberland Infirmary, said she also enjoyed keeping an allotment.
Ms Ridley said: "It's just brilliant, being here without any mobile phone, I'm back to nature with nothing to distract me and the produce we get is just fantastic."
