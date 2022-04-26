Kendal man who threatened to burn down ex's house jailed for harassment
A man who threatened to burn down his ex-girlfriend's home after harassing her for months has been jailed.
Warren Chorley tormented his victim after she ended their relationship when he was jailed for assaulting her.
Carlisle Crown Court heard that Chorley initially kept taking gifts to his victim's workplace and then began turning up drunk and abusive.
The 36-year-old of Grasmere Crescent, Kendal, admitted harassment and was jailed for 16 months.
The court heard that between May and November 2021, he used to turn up with unwanted gifts and flowers at the Kendal bookmakers where his victim worked after she ended their 18-month relationship.
On other occasions he would arrive drunk and shout abuse, the court heard.
'Under siege'
During a night out he also followed his victim from pub to pub, tipping a pint of alcohol over her head and throwing the glass at her, the hearing heard.
Prosecutor Brendan Burke said: "It got to the stage where she felt under siege."
Chorley also sent a text to his victim which said: "No matter where you go, I will find you."
He also sent videos of himself near her home and was heard to say: "I will kill you."
Chorley also said: "I will go and get some petrol and pour it through your letterbox and set it alight."
The woman described not sleeping after the "petrol bomb" warning and of wanting to leave Kendal.
Chorley was originally charged with stalking but the court accepted a guilty plea to harassment.
He was also given a restraining order preventing him from contacting his victim indefinitely.
