Elections 2022: Postal vote error in Westmorland and Furness packs
- Published
Packs containing incorrect electoral information have been sent out to voters in May's council elections.
Documents instructed postal voters to select one candidate in Westmorland and Furness Council wards in Cumbria where more than one person could be chosen.
Barrow Borough Council has apologised and said correction letters have been sent to those affected.
But candidates have expressed concerns this may be too late if voters have already returned their forms.
It is not clear how many people may have missed out on voting for the full number of candidates permitted.
The council told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the issue only affected a "limited number" of voting packs.
"The instruction sheet incorrectly asked voters to select one candidate per ward, although the ballot paper correctly shows the number of candidates they can vote for in their ward," a spokesman said.
The unitary authority elections on 5 May will see 65 councillors elected to the area currently covered by Barrow Borough Council, South Lakeland District Council and Eden District Council.
Those voted in will serve one year on a shadow authority that will oversee planning and preparation for the new council, which is due to begin operating in April 2023.
Voting information and the number of councillors to be returned in each Westmorland and Furness Council ward can be found here.
