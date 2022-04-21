Danny Hodgson: Injured Cleator Moor footballer's family return to UK
- Published
The mother and siblings of a footballer who suffered brain injuries after being punched in Australia are returning to the UK after months by his side.
Danny Hodgson, originally from Cleator Moor in Cumbria, was left in a coma after an unprovoked one-punch attack in Perth, Australia, in September 2021.
The 26-year-old, who spent 186 days in hospital, has said he is determined to recover.
His mother Nicola is returning to the UK while his father stays with him.
Mrs Hodgson said she and her other two children Abby, 19, and Joe, 18, were going back to England to "try to mend their lives that were taken away so suddenly".
She said the whole family had dropped everything to be with Mr Hodgson, initially "to say their final goodbyes".
"It's time for my youngest son to go back to college to pursue a career in music production and my daughter to pursue a career as a nuclear professional," Mrs Hodgson said.
She said Mr Hodgson's father Peter would be "staying behind for the foreseeable future" to support Mr Hodgson and the footballer's partner Jess.
Mrs Hodgson said: "It is breaking mine and the kids' hearts to leave Danny but his dad and Jess are the best team to continue his support and I am the best person to help my other two children heal from this trauma and try and fix their broken hearts and careers."
Mrs Hodgson said she had "a million people" she would like to thank for their support since Mr Hodgson was injured.
A 17-year-old boy was jailed for three years and eight months over the unprovoked one-punch attack in Perth.
