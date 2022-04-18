Appleby festival features artworks in trees
- Published
Outdoor artworks in a Cumbria town have attracted an international following.
Appleby Tree Art Festival features 20 themed sculptures in trees along a riverside trail.
Ranging from colourful flags to a giant kingfisher, they have been created by local people and schoolchildren working with local artist Karen Babayan.
There is also an online virtual tour which has been viewed by visitors from America, Europe, the Middle East and Australia.
Funded by Appleby Town Council, Eden District Council and Cumbria County Council, the festival runs until 8 May.
Artist Karen Babayan said it had "really caught people's imaginations".
"It has been very popular with virtual visitors around the world," she said.
"It is also attracting many real visitors to our town, which is a great boost for our local shops and cafes."
As well as the riverside art trail, the festival encourages residents to create their own art trees in their gardens and neighbourhoods.
There is also a "peace tree", with blue and yellow ribbons which can be bought from the local Tourist Information Centre, with the proceeds going to the Disasters Emergency Appeal for Ukraine.
Ms Babayan added: "We want as many people as possible to add their ribbons and other artwork to make our peace tree a unique piece of people's art."
