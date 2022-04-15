Lake District rescue teams urge walkers to prepare on Easter weekend
- Published
Mountain rescuers are urging walkers to prepare properly when exploring the Lake District.
Volunteers in the area attended 680 rescues in 2021, as more people chose to holiday in the UK amid Covid travel restrictions.
Richard Warren, chairman of the Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association, said they had "concerns" that Easter weekend could be busy.
He said people needed to be really careful and have the right equipment.
Mr Warren said: "We're expecting that the people who aren't going abroad will come back to the Lake District and bring with them the problems that they brought last year.
"That's basically not preparing for going up the mountain."
He said 30% of the team's rescues were "totally avoidable", adding: "and when I say avoidable, these are people that are getting lost or missing, overdue".
He urged people to check the weather before heading out, to not rely on mobile phones and to properly plan their walks by using services such as Adventure Smart UK.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.