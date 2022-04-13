Waberthwaite crash: Tributes to 'fearless' teenager who died in collision
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a teenager who died in a collision between his mountain bike and a car in Cumbria.
Ted Southward, 14, from Waberthwaite, died at the scene of a collision at Prospect Hill, Waberthwaite, on Friday.
His family said he was "an absolute belter of a lad, who would have grown into an amazing man".
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash which happened just after 20:00 BST on the A595, and also involved a silver Kia Sorento.
No further details have been released.
A statement released on Tuesday evening said Ted would be remembered by his friends as "funny, kind, talented, fearless" and a "legend".
"Ted was one in a million, loved and respected by so many," his family said.
"He was at his happiest covered in grease, working on engines, racing his car or driving tractors.
"Our hearts and lives are shattered, forever and ever."
