Gary McKee: Marathon-a-day man marks 100th run of the year
- Published
A man who is running a marathon every day this year in memory of his late father has completed his 100th run, which ended with a visit to the brewery supporting his fundraising efforts.
Gary McKee, from Cleator Moor, Cumbria, began his challenge on 1 January.
The 52-year-old is raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support and West Cumbria Hospice at Home.
Ennerdale Craft Brewery has launched a Marathon Man IPA, with all proceeds going towards the causes he supports.
Mr McKee was inspired to fundraise after his father was diagnosed with cancer in 1997. He died from an unrelated illness in 2003.
Supporters and a brass band welcomed his arrival at the brewery in Rowrah at the end of his 100th run, where he tasted his namesake ale.
He said he could not thank the brewery enough for its "brilliant" support.
Barrie Roberts, director of Ennerdale Craft Brewery, said "he's my hero" and that all the profits from the beer would go to Mr McKee's chosen charities.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.