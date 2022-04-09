A595 Waberthwaite crash: Cyclist, 14, dies in collision with car
A 14-year-old cyclist has died in a collision with car in Cumbria.
The boy was riding on a mountain bike in the A595 at Prospect Hill, Waberthwaite, at 18:00 GMT on Friday when the crash happened.
Cumbria Police said the teenager, who was from the local area, died at the scene. No further details about the driver of the Kia Sorento car have been released.
Officers urged any witnesses to the crash to contact them.
