TransPennine Express: Rail travel disruption due to engineering and strike action
- Published
Rail passengers are being warned to expect disruption between Carlisle and Scotland because of engineering work and strike action.
Train operator TransPennine Express said there will be no trains between Carlisle, Edinburgh and Glasgow Central from 11:30 GMT.
The firm said there will be a bus service between Carlisle and Edinburgh.
It added that no trains will run on the West Coast Mainline through Cumbria on Sunday because of strike action.
The firm apologised and said anyone needing to travel between Manchester, Glasgow and Edinburgh via Preston and Carlisle on Sunday should seek alternative transport.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union has announced strikes on every Sunday until 5 June, as well as Easter Saturday,16 April, Saturday 30 April and Saturday 4 June.
It is due to an ongoing dispute over a large discrepancy in pay levels for conductors, RMT said.