Carlisle man stole from bingo hall after drug-debt attack
A thief stole £1,120 from a bingo hall after being attacked with a stun gun over a drugs debt, a court has heard.
Ryan Ferguson, 27, was hit with a Taser and his mum threatened with a machete by "Liverpudlians" on 18 August, Carlisle Magistrates' Court heard.
Thirty minutes later he took cash from a till at Opera Bingo in Carlisle and gave it to the men, his lawyer said.
Ferguson, who is in prison for other crimes, was sentenced to an additional 20 weeks after admitting burglary.
His solicitor, Mark Shepherd, said Ferguson had racked up a large drug debt to a dealer "who was not prepared to wait" to be paid.
Half hour arrest
Men forced entry to Ferguson's mum's address, Tasering him in the back and threatening her with a machete.
They then gave him precise instructions about carrying out the offence, and ordered him to return immediately.
Ferguson, of Randall Street, went to the bingo hall on Denton Street and while an employee at the cash desk was distracted, he leaned over and snatched £1,120 from a till.
Staff tried to stop him but he fled the premises and rode off on a bicycle.
He was detained by police half an hour later but had already passed the money to the men who had left. The money was never recovered.
Ferguson had been given a short jail term two days after the bingo burglary for two incidents of shoplifting.
Then, in late September, he was handed a longer custodial sentence along with his mother after they took part in an assault on a couple who had been attacked with weapons.
