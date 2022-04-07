A6 crash death motorcyclist was 'larger than life'
- Published
A motorcyclist who died in a three-vehicle collision on the A6 in Cumbria had a "larger than life personality", his family has said.
David Ware, 55, of Willow Drive, Chorley, Lancashire, was pronounced dead at the scene, north of Shap, on Sunday afternoon.
Another motorcyclist was injured in the crash, which also involved a Peugeot 2008, at the Edge Brow Junction.
Mr Ware's family said he was loved and respected by all who knew him.
The statement added: "He had a passion and enthusiasm for everything he did in life and he will be greatly missed."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.