Lake District: Corporate retreat plans approved on Windermere
Plans to build a so-called corporate retreat on the shores of Windermere have been backed, despite objections from parish councillors.
The three-storey building on stilts will be constructed at the Waterside Wood Activity Centre site, about three miles south of Bowness.
A separate, two-storey pavilion with a gym and infinity pool is also planned.
The Lake District National Park Authority (LDNPA) backed the plans, which are subject to some conditions.
One of which said owners would need to submit a change-of-use application if they ever wanted to use it as a holiday let, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The site was previously used for outdoor education activities and was operated by The Scout Association.
Cartmel Fell Parish Council "strongly" objected against the plans, claiming the project had "a disguised appearance of a substantial holiday home/let".
But a report to officials on the authority's development control committee said permanent and/or holiday accommodation did not "form part of the scope" of the application.
Joel Firth, appearing on behalf of applicant Alex Mollart, addressed concerns over the size of the planned main structure, saying it would be of a "similar height" to the building that would be demolished to make way for it.
"From the road [the A592], you'll still look directly over the building rather than at it," he said.
Committee member Mark Kidd said it was "quite a modern design" but its policies "don't stop that."
"For that particular plot of land, the main defining characteristic is the woodland, and I think this design fits in quite nicely with the woodland."
The main building will include three guest bedrooms, a dining room, communal seating areas, a kitchen and an external terrace.
