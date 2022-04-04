Motorcyclist dies in three-vehicle A6 collision
A motorcyclist has died in a three-vehicle collision on the A6 in Cumbria.
The man, who was in his 50s and from the Lancashire area, was pronounced dead at the scene on the A6, north of Shap.
Another motorcyclist was injured in the crash, which also involved a Peugeot 2008, on Sunday afternoon at the Edge Brow Junction.
Cumbria Police has appealed for anyone who saw what happened - or the moments leading up to it - to get in touch.
The force said it was particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage which might assist the investigation.
