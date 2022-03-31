Carlisle Station worker Tommy Michalek retires after 50 years
- Published
A railway station platform worker has seen off his final train following a 50-year career.
Tommy Michalek, 65, retired after leading Avanti West Coast's platform team at Carlisle station for the last time on Thursday.
His career on the railway began in Watford as a 15-year-old boy in 1971.
He said: "I love Carlisle station, it's my home station, where I've spent most of my working life, but it's the people that make it."
Mr Michalek moved to Carlisle in 1983 and worked in various roles for freight and passenger services, before culminating in his current job.
Avanti's managing director Phil Whittingham presented him with a framed print of his service report on his long career.
Mr Michalek's last shift also signalled the end of his family's work in the sector.
In taking retirement he follows his cousins Stan, a train driver for 50 years, Ron, who worked in accounts for 46 years, and Tony, who worked at Euston and Watford for 40 years.
Mr Michalek said: "I've really enjoyed my time on the railway and had a good career.
"I'm going to miss my colleagues and look forward to seeing them when I travel by train to watch Carlisle United."
