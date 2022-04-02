Lake District guided walks to return after Covid
Guided walks are to return to the Lake District this weekend following a hiatus during the Covid pandemic.
The walks programme, which has been running for 57 years, returns on Saturday with a six-mile hike taking in Tarn Hows and Black Crag.
More than 100 guided walks, which are free, are to be held by national park authority volunteers this year.
The programme is designed to give people new to hill walking the chance to explore the area of natural beauty.
"I love nothing more than giving someone the confidence to try a walk by themselves after starting out on one of our guided walks, said Katy Jonas, one of 50 volunteer walk leaders.
"We will give you basic navigation tips and can tell you everything from what equipment to pack to the history of the area."
'Something for everyone'
The group sizes are capped at 20, with a series of midweek walks in addition to weekend rambles.
Chris Wingrove, leader of the volunteers team, said they were "absolutely delighted to be back out and sharing their knowledge with the public" after the programme was suspended for the past two years.
"We are confident that there is going to be something to suit everyone," he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"Whether it's a lakeside stroll with children or something slightly more challenging, we've got you covered."
