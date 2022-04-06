Keswick miracle dog Max the springer spaniel dies
- Published
A springer spaniel who became an online star for his daily walks has died.
Max the Miracle Dog gained worldwide fame when videos of his walks in the Lake District were posted on Facebook.
His owner Kerry Irving credits Max - who was immortalised as a statue - with saving his life after the blacksmith from Keswick was left in agonising pain and depression after a car crash.
Mr Irving said Max - who died at the age of 14 years and eight months - would leave a legacy for years to come.
In a Facebook post Mr Irving said Max "fell asleep" in Manesty Woods near Derwentwater earlier.
He wrote: "This small dog with the waggy tail and hugest of hearts, gave love and hope to thousands of people worldwide.
"Max's legacy and story will continue to grow and inspire for many years to come. Every day gave us memories and every step with you beside us was a privilege."
He said he was "our hero, a true legend".
Max has been immortalised in his hometown with a bronze statue and last year became the first pet to be given the PDSA's Order of Merit, known as the animal OBE.
He met royalty, proving a hit with Duke and Duchess of Cambridge - both at a Buckingham Palace garden party and when the couple visited Keswick.
Mr Irving first met Max while recovering from a major back injury in 2006.
He was on a short walk when he saw then one-year-old Max poking his nose through a garden gate.
Mr Irving said seeing Max gave him a reason to get out of the house and he eventually adopted him.
He said Max's videos brought joy to people around the world, adding his canine companion was a "little dog with a big heart".
Max has also raised hundreds of thousands pounds for animal charities, with Mr Irving adding: "The amount of friends we've made through Max it's just incredible.
"The friendships, the changes in people's lives, all through a dog."
Max, who was joined in the family by spaniels Harry and Paddy, was the subject of a book by Mr Irving called Max The Miracle Dog which detailed how he helped his owner deal with depression.
Max died a week or so after being diagnosed with a suspected brain tumour.
"We've got to think about what a life he has had," Mr Irving said, adding the public outpouring of grief showed Max was "probably one of the most loved dogs in the world".
He added: "Who knew a dog would make such an impact on so many people?"
Max's final public outing was a sponsored walk at Bassenthwaite on 2 April attended by about 100 people and their dogs which raised more than £7,500 for the Great North Air Ambulance.
Jan McLoughlin, PDSA director general, described Max as "an extraordinary dog whose life touched the hearts of millions around the world".
She added: "Max the Miracle Dog was a true ambassador for the positive impact that animals have on our mental health and wellbeing and it was an absolute honour for us as a charity to have recognised his outstanding service to society with the PDSA Order of Merit in February."
