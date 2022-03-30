Kendal Calling 2022: Festival to return after two years
The Kendal Calling music and art festival is to return in the summer after being cancelled for two years because of the pandemic.
The festival will be at Lowther Deer Park in Cumbria from 28 to 31 July with Supergrass, Stereophonics and Bastille confirmed as the headline acts.
About 25,000 people are expected to attend the four-day festival.
Organisers said tickets bought for last year's event could be used and only 5% of tickets remained.
Organisers also said cancelling in 2020 and 2021 had been "sad but understandable" but that this year's event was a "long-awaited" 15th festival in the fields of the "beautiful" Lake District.
Other acts confirmed include the Snuts, the Vaccines, Sports Team and the Kooks.
A spokesman said: "It's been a few years since we partied in those famous fields and many of you may not have had the chance to join us for the biggest party in the Lakes, so we've knuckled down and pulled together a shortlist of can't-miss activities at Kendal Calling.
"Lost Eden is the jewel in Kendal's crown - full of immersive art installations, interactive pieces and some amazing music to boot."
