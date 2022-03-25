Maryport sex offender jailed after baby found hidden in drawer
- Published
A registered sex offender has been jailed after a baby was found inside a bedroom drawer at the flat he shared with his partner.
Kenneth Manderson, 32, had been sentenced to four years in 2010 for 11 offences, including attempted child rape, which he committed as a juvenile.
The seven-week-old was discovered at the Maryport property, which put him in breach of his offender requirements.
Manderson was jailed for a year at Carlisle Crown Court.
'Stalling'
A condition of his original offender management was that he had to inform police, within three days, that he was living in a household where a child was also residing or staying.
Manderson, who was originally sentenced in Kent, was found to be flouting that after his police offender manager and others made the unannounced visit to his Wood Street flat in January.
He told officers he and his partner were recovering from Covid-19, said he was reluctant to allow them inside and the pair denied an allegation they had "concealed" the birth of a baby they'd had, the court heard.
Police concluded Manderson was "stalling" and he denied there was a baby present.
But once inside, police saw an upturned Moses basket, baby clothing and a dummy, and heard a child crying.
'Well-cared for'
After gaining access to a bedroom with a door that had appeared "wedged shut", Manderson's partner reached into a bottom drawer.
"She pulled open the drawer, revealing a tiny, fully-clothed baby. That turned out to be a baby who was seven weeks old," said prosecutor Gerard Rogerson.
Manderson had said: "We just want to be a normal family."
He admitted a charge of failing to comply with sex offender notification requirements.
At his sentencing hearing, Sean Harkin said in mitigation there was nothing to suggest the baby had been "anything other than well-cared for".
"He has made a gross error of judgement. He bitterly regrets that and he is very sorry," he said.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.