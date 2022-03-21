Hartlepool: Pedestrian in his 80s killed in bus crash
- Published
A man died when he was hit by a bus in Hartlepool.
The man, who was in his 80s, was walking in Catcote Road when he was hit at about 08:15 GMT on Monday.
He died at scene and another pedestrian, also in his 80s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Cleveland Police are supporting the man's family and a spokesman said "our thoughts are with them". Officers are appealing for information from anyone who saw the collision.
