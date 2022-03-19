Aged and unreliable Windermere ferry to be replaced
An aged and unreliable car ferry which traverses Windermere is set to be replaced by a new electric vessel.
The Mallard carries pedestrians and vehicles between Bowness and Hawkshead.
However, it dates from 1991 and is often out of service for maintenance, involving costly repairs, and leaving motorists facing a lengthy detour.
Operator Cumbria County Council will be inviting shipyards to submit ideas and designs for the new ferry before a formal tendering process takes place.
Like the Mallard, it will cross the lake on two wire cables, but will feature increased capacity and reduced emissions.
The aim is to place an order with the successful shipyard in autumn and the new ferry in action in spring 2024.
Keith Little, cabinet member for transport, said: "I am delighted to see the next phase of the plans to replace the Windermere Ferry taking shape.
"There has been a ferry service across Lake Windermere since the 17th Century, and I am looking forward to seeing what the next chapter of this important route has in store."
