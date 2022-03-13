Lake District charity needs volunteers to plant 6,000 plants
- Published
A charity is calling for volunteers to plant thousands of plants on upland hay meadows in the Lake District.
Friends of the Lake District created the meadows at High Borrowdale 20 years ago after many had been lost elsewhere.
They now need help to plant an additional 6,000 seedlings and cuttings including wood cranesbill, greater burnet and pignut.
Land manager, Jan Darrall, said: "It's well past time to add a bit more diversity and colour to the mix."
The charity said upland hay meadows "greatly increase biodiversity" in the area and "support some of our rarest plant species".
High Borrowdale is situated in an area once described by author Alfred Wainwright as "the most beautiful valley outside the Lake District".
It is now incorporated into the Lake District following the national park extension in 2016.
The mass planting day will take place on Monday.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.