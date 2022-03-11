Man 'battered' woman he held 'hostage' in her home
- Published
A man who repeatedly choked his partner during a terrifying night of attacks has been jailed for three years.
Barry Omahony's victim said she feared for her life after he held her "hostage" at her home in the Eden area of Cumbria on 26 January.
The 46-year-old also "battered" the woman's face during the hours long ordeal, Carlisle Crown Court heard.
Omahony, of Church Lane, Great Salkeld, near Penrith, admitted actual bodily harm and false imprisonment.
The convicted robber, who previously served 12 years in prison, was drunk when he went to the woman's house at around 20:30 GMT, prosecutor Gerard Rogerson said.
Over several hours, Omahony screamed at the woman, "smashed" her across the face and choked her around a dozen times, leaving her unable to breathe.
She was unable to raise the alarm, was scared to move as Omahony fell asleep next to her and described being awake all night with fear.
'Disgraceful and squalid'
"She felt she was held as a hostage," Mr Rogerson said, adding: "'He has absolutely battered my face' was her summary of her injuries."
A statement from the woman said: "I have never been so scared on my life. I've never felt so close to dying.
"I was petrified if I said the wrong thing he would choke me to death."
Omahony left the house, later telling police he had "just lost it" and that his actions were completely excessive.
Recorder Tony Hawks said the attack had been "unpleasant, disgraceful and squalid".
He told Omahony: "If you ever lift your hand to a woman again, you are going to receive another serious sentence of imprisonment."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.