Cumbrian Beep Doctors concerned over fuel price hike
An emergency response charity which provides support to rural parts of Cumbria is concerned it will suffer over rising fuel costs.
Beep Doctors are called to the scene of major accidents and emergencies across Cumbria and up to the Scottish Borders.
This week petrol prices hit another record high as oil and gas costs soar amid fears of a global economic shock from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Volunteer Dr Chris Moss said it was proving a "massive challenge" for them.
"We go to some very remote jobs, especially if you're looking around the sort of Coniston area where you could be driving for miles just to get to the job... it really does put some huge amounts of mileage on the cars," Mr Moss added.
Based in Penrith, Beep was set up in 1994 and currently has 14 volunteer doctors.
They rely solely on public donations and was looking to raise about £250,000 this year to "deliver that first-class medical care that people expect".
The charity said the fuel hike has come at the "end of a difficult couple of years" as the pandemic curtailed their ability to raise funds.
Mr Moss said: "The costs have been spiralling over the last couple of years.
"Last year we did over 300 jobs. We do have one fully-branded car and to fill that the other day cost £120 for a single tank of fuel."
On Wednesday, the RAC motoring group said the average price of a litre of diesel rose 3p overnight to a record 165.24p - the biggest daily jump since 2000.
A litre of petrol was now 158.2p, a 2p rise, the RAC said.
