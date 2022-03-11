Pair jailed for Whitehaven jaw-break attack after lockdown lift
Two men who broke the jaw of a stranger who was out celebrating the lifting of a Covid lockdown have been jailed.
Benn MacLennan and Antony Shearer, both 21, attacked a man at a bus stop in Whitehaven on 12 April 2021.
The victim suffered a triple fracture of the jaw and said the attack had "changed his life dramatically".
MacLennan was jailed for three years and Shearer for 18 months at Carlisle Crown Court after they admitted their parts in the assault.
Prosecutor Gerard Rogerson said the victim had been out drinking as bars and restaurants reopened following the lifting of restrictions.
At about 21:20 BST, the man was at a bus stop when there was an exchange of words with MacLennan, of Siskin Drive, Corbridge, and Shearer, of Amersham Place, Blakelaw, Newcastle.
Mr Rogerson said MacLennan punched the man, who had his hands in his pockets and fell to the ground.
MacLennan then punched him several more times as Shearer kicked him, the court heard.
'Savage and unprovoked'
After a woman intervened, the victim was taken to West Cumberland Hospital where scans revealed his injuries.
He later underwent surgery at Carlisle's Cumberland Infirmary where plates and pins were inserted into his jaw to fix the damage.
He had to give up playing rugby, lost weight, was more anxious and no longer felt safe when in Whitehaven on his own, the court heard.
"The incident has changed his life dramatically," Mr Rogerson said, adding that the man's facial appearance had been altered by it.
MacLennan admitted wounding with intent and Shearer unlawful wounding.
Their barristers said their clients were genuinely sorry, "appalled" and "absolutely horrified" by their actions.
Jailing the men, Recorder Tony Hawks told them: "For reasons that are incomprehensible to any normal person, you launched a savage and unprovoked attack on a young man who presented no physical risk to you whatsoever."
