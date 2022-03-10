Carlisle knifeman threatened to 'cut driver up' and rob car
A knifeman who tried to steal a car by threatening to "cut up" the driver has been jailed for two years.
The victim parked on Close Street, Carlisle, to collect a pizza on 4 September when he was approached by Robert Madden who demanded the keys.
Carlisle Crown Court heard the man was "too frightened" to call police and instead texted his partner for help.
Madden, 42, of no fixed address, admitted attempted robbery and illegally having a blade in public.
He approached the man and said he had a gun - which was later found to be a lie - before instructing him to get out of his car, the court heard.
"He then produced a lock-knife, pointed it at him and threatened to cut him up," said prosecutor Brendan Burke.
The man moved around to the other side to distance himself from Madden.
'Life fallen apart'
The court was told that by pure chance police officers on another call passed the scene, off Botchergate, as the crime was in progress.
They were flagged down and found a knife where Madden had been sitting.
His victim has since been living with heightened anxiety and his anti-depressant medication was raised in the aftermath.
"He doesn't feel as comfortable as he used to when out and about, especially at night," Mr Burke added.
The judge, Recorder Tony Hawks, heard Madden had made more than a dozen suicide attempts and had significant mental health issues.
Madden had also lost his home and his job in the weeks before the attempted robbery, the court heard.
The judge reduced the sentence after hearing how Madden's life had "fallen apart" but stressed his crime was a "very serious matter".
